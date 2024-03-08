Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama dies at age 68

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma, Toriyama’s Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo announced.

In addition to the Dragon Ball series, Toriyama also created Dr. Slump and SAND LAND, and handled the character designs for Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon, and all of the Dragon Quest series.

Here is the full message from Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo on Toriyama’s passing:

Dear friends and partners,

We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68.

It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve.

However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world, Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation. continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.

We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.

Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives, Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family.

Future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it’s confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always.

March 8, 2024

Bird Studio

Capsule Corporation Tokyo